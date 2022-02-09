The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. No refreshments will be served.
The program will be presented by CCGS member George Martin of Alto, the newly installed Chairman of the Cherokee County Historical Commission. His topic will be Rosenwald Schools. According to information found on the Texas Historical Commission web site, there were 14 Rosenwald School projects in Cherokee County at various times.
Rosenwald Schools were created through a partnership of Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington. Rosenwald was a Jewish-American clothier who became part-owner and president of Sears, Roebuck, and Company and Booker T. Washington was an African-American leader, educator, and philanthropist who was president of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
Funds from the Rosenwald School project were eventually used to build or help build more than 5,000 schools, shops, and teacher homes in the United States, primarily for the education of African-American children in the South during the early 20th century.
During the business meeting, plans will be discussed for organizing some special programs for later in the year with speakers from outside the county.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
For more information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society, visit the organization’s webpage, Cherokeecountygenealogy.com, Facebook page, send e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net, send regular mail to P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332, or call 903-586-0135.
