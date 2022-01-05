The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. No refreshments will be served. The main library is now open until 7:00 p.m. on Monday nights.
The program, presented by CCGS President Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville, is on the topic, “Free Internet Genealogical Research Sites.” His program will be based on a video article from a genealogical information internet blog that highlights three free sites on the Internet. The program will be followed by an opportunity for members and visitors to relate their personal experiences with the highlighted sites.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
More information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society can be obtained by calling 903-586-0135 or sending e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332. Additional information can be found on the organization’s web page, Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or Facebook page, facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
