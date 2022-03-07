The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. No refreshments will be served.
The program will be presented by CCGS member Rev. Barbara Hugghins, of Jacksonville, assisted by her son Jeffrey Hugghins, an Electrical Engineer for Trane in Tyler. Rev. Hugghins said that she and her son have enjoyed sharing their family history, family lore, genealogy and writings of some family members for sometime now. The mother of the pair said that they often spend Saturday mornings together discussing, reading and researching.
For the March 14 CCGS program, the Hugghinses will be sharing an interesting family story about the trek of one group of their distant relatives over the Oregon Trail in l846.
Nancy Harden and husband Josephus Cornwall left Arkansas with their children to journey to the Whitman Mission in Oregon. Their family said, "We never saw them again." What happened to them? What did they encounter along the trail? Could they have found a faster or shorter route? Where did they settle? To find out the rest of the story, join CCGS members at the meeting.
During the business meeting, plans will be discussed for organizing some special programs for later in the year with speakers from outside the county.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
For more information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society, call 903-586-0135 or send e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332. Web page: Cherokeecountygenealogy.com. Facebook: facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
