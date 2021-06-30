On July 4, 1976, the George W. Bradford historical marker was placed on the campus under the leadership of former principal W.R. Meador, with the assistance of the Rusk Community Organization, and dedicated to the public.
A rededication ceremony celebrating 45 years of this marker’s placement and school history will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, on the Bradford campus near the marker. The location is at the corner of William Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Rusk.
There will be a ceremony to review the school history which will include administrators, faculty and support staff. Taking part in the ceremony will be Fatima Bradford, great nephew of George W. Bradford and his family; H. R. Waggoner; Debra Burkett, of the Cherokee County Historical Commission; Walter Session; Irene Joyce; Lawanda Rasberry; Maxine Session; Doretha Johnson; Joel McGowan; Krystal Carter and others. Carolyn Bennett Matthews will serve as Mistress of Ceremony.
The purpose of the celebration is to place emphasis on the history and legacy of this dynamic school.
Remember, we are our ancestors’ wildest dream!
For more information regarding the rededication ceremony, contact Walter Session at (903) 721-3111 or (903) 721-3112.
