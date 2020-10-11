Greater East Texas Community Action Program is pleased to announce funding for rental assistance. Economic changes have impacted many individuals. COVID-19 has also seriously affected households in rural east Texas. GETCAP has expanded services to include rental assistance for those who qualify.
GETCAP has initiated the Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program whereby individuals could receive assistance for multiple months depending on circumstances. GETCAP has also received federal Community Service Block Grant funding targeted at short term rental assistance and training.
“This combination of funding is a great opportunity for those who are struggling to pay rent to get needed assistance. Historically rental assistance has been extremely limited in rural east Texas,” according to Karen Swenson, Executive Director.
COVID-19 has caused some individuals to get behind on rent and bills. Funding may be available to help these households recover with multiple months of assistance.
“COVID-19 impacted households in different ways. Many were already barely getting by. Assistance may be available to help these individuals stabilize. Some individuals also need to be retrained for different jobs or seek other employment. GETCAP offers the RISE Case Management program to assist people to update training or seek employment. This could be an opportunity for assistance to truly change lives,” according to Teresa Land, Division Director.
Eligibility is based on household income and circumstances. Those who may be disabled or have young children are encouraged to apply as well as those impacted by COVID-19.
For information, contact Candice at (800) 621-5746 or (936) 585-7220, or send email to civory@get-cap.org or tland@get-cap.org.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program offers a separate program to aid with electric or heating bills. Families may qualify for assistance through federal LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) funding. Assistance may occur multiple months depending on eligibility.
The program targets elderly, disabled and the working poor. GETCAP administers the program in several counties. Eligibility is based on household income, citizenship and circumstances.
Individuals may apply by mail or online at www.get-cap.org. A face to face interview is not required if the individual provides a copy of the required information. When the information is mailed or completed online, that individual is contacted by telephone and the case can often be completed without ever seeing the person face to face. To schedule an in-person visit, call (936) 720-7474.
“The requirements are the same and the assistance is the same. Face to face appointments usually take longer to schedule & process. We are making a special effort to reach people who have never applied. Households may be facing disconnections or service interruptions and assistance is possible,” according to Teresa Land, Division Director.
Targeted groups include low income elderly, disabled, and families with young children.
“The economy is struggling and households are hurting. We encourage individuals to apply quickly so that determining eligibility can begin,” said Karen Swenson, Executive Director.
For more information, visit online at www.get-cap.org or call, (800) 621-5746. On certain days there may be a high call volume so multiple attempts may be needed.
GETCAP programs are available to all regardless of race, color, creed or national origin.
