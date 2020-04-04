Jacksonville High School seniors Ila Sanchez, left, and Naomi Beale took photos in their caps and gowns earlier this week in front of the Tomato Bowl. Naomi’s mom, Brandy, served as their photographer. Classes are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but school officials say they hope students can return in May.
Getting ready to graduate
- Progress staff reports
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
GALLATIN - Graveside services March 28 for Mary Lynn Tate, Piney Grove Cemetery. Born July 1, 1952, in Jacksonville; resided in Opelousas, LA, near brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Nelwyn Miller. Tate died March 26, 2020, in Opelousas.
Audrey Jewel Townsend, age 79 of Rusk, Texas, passed away peacefully at home March 28, 2020. She was born December 14, 1940 in Kountze, TX. She truly loved all kids and sports and was a coach to many of us for softball and basketball in the 70-80's. She worked for Rusk ISD for many years, Is…
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Smith County; numbers up in Gregg too
- COVID-19 claims another life in East Texas
- Cherokee County: Second coronavirus case confirmed
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County increases
- Cherokee: County confirms additional COVID-19 cases
- Pin-in accident involving car and 18-wheeler injures 1
- Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County
- Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Cherokee County
- New COVID-19 cases surge in Nacogdoches County
- NET Health gives more details concerning Smith County COVID cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.