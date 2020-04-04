Getting ready to graduate
Progress photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville High School seniors Ila Sanchez, left, and Naomi Beale took photos in their caps and gowns earlier this week in front of the Tomato Bowl. Naomi’s mom, Brandy, served as their photographer. Classes are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but school officials say they hope students can return in May.

