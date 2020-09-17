An IMPACT volunteer discusses voter registration with a passerby during a recent drive held in Jacksonville. The group – comprised of local citizens interested in making positive change – will sponsor another drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20, at Jacksonville College's Norman Library.
Getting the word out
- Progress staff reports
-
-
