Girls Scouts to sell french toast-inspired cookie in 2021

Fans of Girls Scout cookies take note; there will be a new flavor available when cookies go on sale in January 2021.
Toast-Yay, billed as a french toast-inspired treat, will join long-time favorites like Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Trefoils.
The new cookie is dipped in icing and reportedly tastes good early in the morning, or late at night.
Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) the Girl Scouts will be conducting cookie sales a bit differently in 2021.
Door-to-door sales have been nixed for health concerns. Cookies will now be sold online, primarily.
A new gift box option will also be available for the first time, allowing individuals to send cookies to family and friends all across the country.
Gift boxes can also be ordered online.
