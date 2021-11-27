Many have heard of and plan for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Lesser known, and more in line with the spirit of the holidays, is Giving Tuesday.
Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday was designed to encourage people to do good and has grown into a global movement. The event “strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe,” according to the website givingtuesday.org. The mission is simply to build a more just and generous world.
This year’s event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Around 34.8 million people participated in Giving Tuesday 2020, a 29% increase over the one-day fundraising event in 2019. Americans reportedly gave $2.47 billion on that single day, a bump of $1.97 billion, or 25%, more than in 2019. Non-monetary donations were also up, with nearly 10 million Americans donating goods, food and clothing.
In a separate report on the site, investigating philanthropic giving in 2020, there was a 5.2% increase in overall increase of charitable giving in 2020 compared to 2019.
TylerGives is one of over 225 Giving Tuesday Communities within the United States. Numerous participating organizations that serve the greater Tyler area and many whose reach extends to the surrounding areas are listed at tylergives.org. Each of the non-profits listed have been vetted, according to the site.
A matching grant has been offered to the first $75,000 in donations, beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 30.
A variety of programs and organizations focused on education, financial stability, health and wellness and crisis intervention are among those listed at tylergives.org. For those who want to contribute but can’t decide where to put their money, there is a place to donate to all programs. Donations made to this fund will be divided between all participating organizations.
For non-profit organizations closer to home, visit greatnonprofits.org and type the name of a city into the search box to locate groups near you.
While givingtuesday.org does encourage financial giving during this one-day event, the movement also encourages other forms of generosity such as time, kindness, voice, goods and talent.
For more on Giving Tuesday, visit givingtuesday.org.
For more on Tyler Gives, visit tyergives.org.
