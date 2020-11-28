Thanksgiving, as many know, is quickly followed by three named shopping days – Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Perhaps less known is Giving Tuesday.
Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday was designed to simply encourage people to do good. Growing into a global movement, Giving Tuesday “strives to build a world in which the catlytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe,” according to the website givingtuesday.org. The mission is to build a more just and generous world.
Those who contributed financially in 2019 gave a combined $511,000,000 online in the United States. The total amount of money for last year, accounting for online and offline giving, is stated at $1,970,000,000 on givingtuesday.org.
TylerGives is one of over 225 GivingTuesday Communities within the United States. Numerous participating organizations that serve the greater Tyler area and many whose reach extends to the surrounding area are listed at tylergives.org. Donors can give to any specific organization or have their contribution placed in a pool to assist all the local agencies listed.
Those desiring to spend money closer to home can use the website greatnonprofits.org to locate local nonprofit groups in or near a specific city or town.
While the Giving Tuesday movement does encourage individuals to give financially to non-profit organizations and charitable groups, the website indicates many forms of generosity, including time, kindness, voice, goods and talent.
Giving time allows people to make a difference within a community. Whether aid is given for a specific project, or a person becomes a member of a civic group or non-profit that serves the community, volunteers are nearly always welcome.
“The right volunteer opportunity can help you reduce stress, find friends and even advance your career,” according to the site.
Simple acts of kindness, such as buying lunch for someone or complimenting a stranger, can spur others to share kindness as well.
Lending a voice to a cause about which one is passionate can raise awareness and effect positive change.
Giving goods, whether food, toiletries, books or clothes, donation drives can be of great value to non-profit groups who often operate on limited budgets.
Using whatever talent one possesses to assist a nonprofit can be a valuable tool for that organization.
“Many non-profits are understaffed or operating on a small budget and can’t afford the marketing, HR, technology or planning resources that their missions deserve,” according to the website.
Regardless of how or what one gives, Giving Tuesday is a reminder that selfless acts benefiting others makes our communities better places to live.
For more on Giving Tuesday, visit givingtuesday.org.
