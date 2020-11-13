To aid in public safety efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, GoBus began restricting trips to essential rides only in March. Now, they are returning to full service on Nov. 16.
Throughout the month of October, all service areas have made a slow transition with increased ridership. On Nov. 16, all counties will have full service and increased trip availability.
Staff will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Drivers will continue wearing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.
GoBus cleans vehicles in between passenger changes and has purchased a fogging machine to aid in disinfecting efforts.
GoBus offers Demand Response service within Cherokee County from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Reservations for trips must be made at least 24 hours in advance and are first come, first served, based on availability.
To schedule a ride, call 1-800-590-3371, or book a trip online at gobustransit.com/contact.
For more information, visit gobustransit.com/cherokee-county.
