U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has made a full recovery from the coronavirus, after testing positive in late July, according to local media outlets.
The outlet is also reporting that Gohmert – who has been in quarantine at home – plans to donate his plasma to help others to battle the virus.
At the beginning of August, Gohmert posted a video to his Facebook account, describing how a quick-test screening while visiting White House revealed a positive result.
“But they get a false-positive sometimes, so they retested me with the swab that goes way up in your sinus and it finally came back, and was positive, too,” he explained, describing himself as asymptomatic.
“I don't have any of the symptomes that re listed as part of COVID-19 – but apparently I have the Wuhan virus,” he stated in the video.
Gohmert has served Texas' 1st Congressional district since 2005.
