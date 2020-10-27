The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural golf tournament and golf ball drop fundraiser Friday, Oct. 23, at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course, 14089 US 79.
The annual Tomato Fest is usually scheduled for June, but was postponed until September before being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The golf tournament was an idea that has been around for some time, according to Peggy Renfro, chamber president. Unfortunately, the chamber has not had time to organize such an event until now.
“Anthony Williams has been a major help for us being that I don’t know anything about golf. He’s the one who helped get everything together,” Renfro said.
“Everything’s fallen into place and all of our sponsors have just made it really great.”
Williams is club president at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course. In regards to the tournament, he directed the chamber on what steps to take and how to accomplish them, according to Renfro.
This first-ever golf tournament involved 24 teams representing various businesses and organizations.
First, second and third place teams received awards as did the lame duck, or final finisher.
Bannister Plumbing earned top honors with Grady Underwood, Logan Russell, Hunter Skelton and Steve Hilburn playing the course.
Second place went to Force Hydraulics whose team members included David Daniels, Cyndi Carpenter, Norm Lewis and Lee Childress.
Third place was earned by Southside Bank, represented on the links by team players Steven Markasky, Justin Rodriguez, Zac Vining and Earnest Rodriguez.
The lame duck award went to Dairy Queen.
For $10 each, golf balls could be purchased for the golf ball drop following the tournament. The golf ball nearest the hole belonged to Gennie Grunday, who won the $1,000 prize.
“It’s been a success,” Williams said. “The weather was a little sketchy and we didn’t think we were going to be able to get it off, but all the sudden it cleared and everything worked out really good.”
As for future events, Williams is ready to help with another tournament.
“This is a good deal for our golf course. This is a good deal for the chamber. It gets everybody in the community out here to enjoy the game of golf, so yes, absolutely, we’ll do what we need to do and do it again.”
Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Jacksonville served as title sponsor for the event.
