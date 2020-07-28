105-year-old Frances Johnston, right, responds with awe as she reels in the perch she caught during a recent day of fishing at the 211 Philip St. senior living facility. Johnston was among the residents who participated in the event, using hooks, lines and nets to catch the bounty donated by Doyle and River Tylich, Tony Treadwell and Kristen Phifer. Residents also were treated to fresh watermelon, too.
Linzey Campbell, Angelina House executive director, said those who participated were thrilled and “we had such a hard time getting them back inside!”
