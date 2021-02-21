The Good Samaritan Food Pantry will host a benefit fashion show beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. The event will take place at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Silent auction bids will be accepted on all dresses and gowns, including those for prom, wedding, bride’s maid and mother of the bride and other formals.
The dresses will be modeled by local women and girls.
Admission for the show is free.
Proceeds will benefit the Good Samaritan Food Pantry’s services to families and persons in need, who reside within the Rusk Independent School District.
Good Samaritan is also conducting a raffle for a side of beef. Drawing for the winning ticket will occur at 4 p.m. March 13, following the fashion show. The winner does not need to be present to win.
Tickets are $5 each and raffle tickets boxes are being placed in businesses around town with current locations at:
• Cherokee Parcel Post, 108 S. Main Street;
• The Slab Ice Cream Shop, 133 N. Henderson Street;
• Chapman’s Pharmacy, 108 E. 5th Street;
• Wallace Thompson True Value Hardware, 485 N. Main Street and
• Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E. 6th Street.
The non-profit organization maintains a Facebook page, Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop.
Good Samaritan is located at 190 West 2nd Street and can be reached at (903) 683-2376.
For more information on the fashion show, send an email to ruskgoodsamaritan@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.