Gothard, Hernandez named homecoming royalty at Jacksonville College

Jacksonville College crowned its homecoming king and queen on Saturday, during festivities that took place at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Jonathan Gothard of Cleveland, Texas and Fabiola Hernandez, who is from Anderson, Texas were named as homecoming royalty.
Gothard, a kineseology major, is a member of the Jaguar golf team. He prides himself as being a master of the yo-yo.
Hernandez runs cross country for JC and is a member of the track and field team.
The education major likes to draw in her spare time.
