Gov. Abbott approves sale of mixed drinks to go for some restaurants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has approved a temporary wavier to allow restaurants and some bars to sell mixed drinks to go.
Bars and eateries that have mixed beverage permits and permanent food service can now sell mixed drinks to go and for delivery.
Typically the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code does not permit this.
The beverages must be sealed and cannot have an opening that would make for a way to consume the beverage with the lid intact.
It is still illegal to drive with an open container of alcohol.
The wavier is designed to give the businesses that have the ability to sell mixed drinks to go to be able to do so to help ease the financial burdens that have been brought on by COVID-19.
