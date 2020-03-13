Gov. Abbott calls for state of disaster due to coronavirus

AUSTIN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in Texas at a press conference held at the state capitol on Friday afternoon in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has started to sweep through the state.
Abbott asked that all insurance costs for testing of coronavirus be waved.
He also stated that the state's first drive-thru testing facility will soon be up and running in San Antonio and that Houston, Austin and Dallas will be receiving the same in the near future.
Two-hundred and twenty Texans have been tested so far, and Abbott said that he is expecting to see that number rise significantly in the days ahead.
There are 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas, including three in Tyler and one in Gregg County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.