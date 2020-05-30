Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed National Guard units to four metropolitan areas Saturday, to "ensure peaceful protest" following rioting through the nation.
In a release issued Saturday, Abbott said, "Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible. As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”
To ensure peaceful protest, the governor deployed state resources to the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin to maintain public safety, the release stated.
The governor and DPS officials have spoken with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, as well as law enforcement officials in those cities, it added, noting that DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments, with more resources provided as needed
