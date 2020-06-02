Gov. Abbott says many of those looting in Texas are from other states

DALLAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined mayors and police chiefs from Dallas and Fort Worth, the Texas Department of Public Safety Director and the adjutant general of the Texas National Guard in Dallas on Tuesday in a meeting to discuss the violence that has occurred following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died early last week during an incident with four officers from the Minneapolis (Minn.) Police Department.
Abbott said that a thousand State Troopers and hundreds of National Guard troops have been dispatched to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to deal with the demonstrations.
The governor commented that looting and violence has “been committed by criminals who are hijacking peaceful protests in order to plunder and loot.”
Abbott indicated that many of the trouble makers are from out of state.
More protests are slated for Tuesday night in Dallas, which has seen violence for the past four nights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.