Gov. Abbott says power to open schools belongs to local school boards

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reiterated on Friday that the power to open schools lies exclusively with local school boards.
He went on to say in a prepared statement that schools districts that experience a confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus can choose to shut down for a deep cleaning. These schools will continue to receive funding as long as they are not shut down more than five days.
Open school districts have up to eight ways to transition to in-person instruction.
Decisions to allow a district more than eight weeks will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Earlier in the week Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that it was his opinion that health organizations in the state did not have “blanket” power to close a school district.
