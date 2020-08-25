Progress staff reports
AUSTIN – Cherokee and surrounding counties were among 36 additional counties Gov. Greg Abbott named as part of a State of Disaster due to Hurricane Laura.
At a press conference Tuesday, Abbott gave an update on the state's response to the hurricane, saying residents should prepare for a strong storm.
The governor said Texas needs to be prepared for the possibility that Hurricane Laura could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. Abbott said Laura might be similar to past storms such as Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Rita. He did say, however, that Laura was not likely to be a replication of Hurricane Harvey.
Abbott's press conference came on the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey's landfall, coincidentally. Abbott said in the wake of Harvey, Texas was “battered and bruised, but we were not broken.”
“The spirit of Texans came together,” Abbott said. “With tremendous resiliency, (we) responded to the devastation that was wrecked by Hurricane Harvey.”
Abbott said Hurricane Laura is expected to make its impact as a “wind event,” and slated to be a fast-moving event.
According to the governor, officials expect the storm to be out of Texas in nearly one day.
One of the challenges Laura poses to Texas would be water surge. Abbott said water surge may exceed 10 feet in some areas. Another challenge Abbott alluded to was a significant amount of rainfall.
Residents who live in the path of Laura are subject to river flooding and flash flooding, he added.
The governor warned that tornadoes may also be spawned by the storm, cautioning people to do whatever they could to protect their lives, pets and property.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Jasper County, Jefferson County, Newton County, Orange County, the City of Galveston and the City of Port Arthur. Voluntary evacuations were issued in Brazoria County, Chambers County, Harris County (ZIP code zones A and B), City of Nassau Bay, City of Seabrook, City of Tiki Island, City of Jamaica Beach and Bolivar Peninsula.
Laura was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane Tuesday morning. According to meteorologists, Hurricane Laura is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Louisiana and Texas coasts. It will make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
On Sunday, Gov. Abbott declared a State of Disaster for 23 Texas counties ahead of the storms, including the 22 coastal surge counties as designated by the National Weather Service, as well as Bexar County for the purposes of staging and sheltering.
KVUE contributed to this report.
