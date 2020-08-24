Gov. issues disaster declaration for 23 counties in the path of Marco

AUSTIN- Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin where he provided an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, both of which are forecast to impact parts of the Texas Coast and East Texas in the coming days. Prior to the press conference, the Governor received a briefing from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), as well as an update on response and preparedness efforts from state agency directors and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The Governor also announced that he has issued a state disaster declaration and has requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump and FEMA for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), Direct Federal Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation statewide. Counties included in the state disaster declaration are Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.
"As Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach Texas, the state is taking necessary precautions to protect our communities and keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans in the path of these storms to plan ahead and heed the guidance of their local officials. The State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to monitor these storms and provide the resources our communities need to respond."
Hurricane Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Monday before moving towards Texas on Tuesday evening as a depression. This hurricane is expected to bring heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds to the Texas Coast and Southeast Texas as it approaches the state. Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, and this storm is expected to make landfall anywhere over Southeast Texas or Louisiana early Thursday. Wind, heavy rain, and storm surges are expected on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Laura enters the Gulf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.