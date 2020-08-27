Gov. says Texas appears to have no casualties as a result of Laura

ORANGE, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state appeared to have made it through Hurricane Laura with minimal or no loss of life, which he said was a “miracle.”
Abbott on Thursday described seeing roofs sheared off buildings and uprooted trees following aerial tour of the damage near the state border with Louisiana. The storm surge that was predicted to be as high as 10 feet (3 meters) before landfall wound up being closer to 3 feet (0.9 meters), he said.
And nearly 12 hours after landfall, Abbott says there were still no confirmed fatalities.
Abbott said about 8,500 people were served in Texas shelters. He said the state minimized potential loss of life because residents in the storm’s path heeded local advance warnings to evacuate.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with Senator John Cornyn will be touring the Orange, Texas area today, following the arrival of Hurricane Laura early this morning.
A news conference is expected to take place around 12:30 p.m. from the Orange City Hall.
The storm came on shore around 1 a.m. this morning near Cameron, La. unleashing 150 m.p.h. winds and a massive storm surge along the Texas-Louisiana coast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.