A total of 55 indictments was returned by a Cherokee County grand jury for a two-month period, 28 on June 23 and 27 Aug. 17.
The following is a complete list of indictments from June provided by the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office:
Manuel Vences-Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance;
Sealed, manslaughter;
Zachery Lee Mettlen, Wells, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Zachery Lee Mettlen, Wells unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Julian Urquiza, Jacksonville, injury to an elderly individual;
Jeremy Jay Floyd, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence;
Chad Michael Rodgers, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
James William Hammons, failure to register as sex offender-enhanced;
Donald Everett Casper II, Rusk, prohibited substance in correctional facility;
Amanda Kaye Baker, Rusk, prohibited substance in correctional facility;
Christin Corine Robertson, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Sealed, accident involving personal injury;
Billy Dewayne Pomeroy, Cranhill, Ark., failure to appear;
Bobby Patrick Nance, Jacksonville, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, endangering a child;
Derrick Searcy, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation;
Keith Session, Rusk, burglary of habitation
Garrett Williams, Pearland, retaliation;
Joshua Williams, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Virginia Perrin, Beckville, possession of a controlled substance;
Charis McKinney, McKinney, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility;
Christian Perez, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Peggy Lenore Holcomb, Grapeland, possession of a controlled substance;
Julie Brown, Whitehouse, possession of a controlled substance;
Brian Keith Irby, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Felix Antonio Ellis, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4g-200g, and tampering with evidence;
Sealed, failure to appear;
Ramon Jesus Uribe, Jacksonville, assault/family violence with previous conviction prior felony conviction; and
Keodrick Demund Boyd, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with prior conviction.
The following is a complete list of August indictments:
Jacob Cory Gentry, Ben Wheeler, Possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher L. Robinson, Tyler, possession of a controlled substance;
Sealed, possession of a controlled substance;
Trent Edwin Faver, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance;
Sealed, failure to appear;
Jonathan M. Self, Rusk, credit card or debit card abuse and burglary of habitation;
John Alton Roycroft, Rusk, credit card or debit card abuse;
Severo Botello Reyes, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Ricardo Vasquez, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Ronald Sheppard, Lufkin, evading arrest with vehicle-habitual, unlawful possession of firearm by felon-habitual, theft of firearm-enhanced and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle-enhanced;
James Landers, Lufkin, evading arrest with a motor vehicle-enhanced;
Terrance M. Carter, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Terrance M. Carter, Jacksonville, injury to a child-enhanced and endangering a child-enhanced;
Jessica Wolf, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Chuck Dewayne May, Henderson, assault on a peace officer-enhanced;
Felix Briseno Jr., Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Marcus Cole Ford, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Rayford Wayne Gattis, San Augustine, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandon Rodgers, Jacksonville, failure to appear;
Sealed, failure to appear-enhanced;
Bruce Rivers, Rusk, attempted burglary of habitation;
Dexter Lynn Davis Jr., Jacksonville, two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony;
Jonathan L. Strickland, Jacksonville, assault/family violence and continuous family violence;
Avis Lynn Ortega, Troup, assault/family violence and continuous family violence;
Tracy D. Dudley, Shreveport, continuous family violence; and
Stacy Anderson, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a weapon and assault/family violence by occlusion.
