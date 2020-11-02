A total of 55 indictments was returned by a Cherokee County grand jury for a two-month period, 28 on June 23 and 27 Aug. 17.

The following is a complete list of indictments from June provided by the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office:

Manuel Vences-Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance;

Sealed, manslaughter;

Zachery Lee Mettlen, Wells, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Julian Urquiza, Jacksonville, injury to an elderly individual;

Jeremy Jay Floyd, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence;

Chad Michael Rodgers, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

James William Hammons, failure to register as sex offender-enhanced;

Donald Everett Casper II, Rusk, prohibited substance in correctional facility;

Amanda Kaye Baker, Rusk, prohibited substance in correctional facility;

Christin Corine Robertson, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Sealed, accident involving personal injury;

Billy Dewayne Pomeroy, Cranhill, Ark., failure to appear;

Bobby Patrick Nance, Jacksonville, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, endangering a child;

Derrick Searcy, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation;

Keith Session, Rusk, burglary of habitation

Garrett Williams, Pearland, retaliation;

Joshua Williams, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Virginia Perrin, Beckville, possession of a controlled substance;

Charis McKinney, McKinney, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility;

Christian Perez, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Peggy Lenore Holcomb, Grapeland, possession of a controlled substance;

Julie Brown, Whitehouse, possession of a controlled substance;

Brian Keith Irby, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

Felix Antonio Ellis, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4g-200g, and tampering with evidence;

Sealed, failure to appear;

Ramon Jesus Uribe, Jacksonville, assault/family violence with previous conviction prior felony conviction; and

Keodrick Demund Boyd, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with prior conviction.

The following is a complete list of August indictments:

Jacob Cory Gentry, Ben Wheeler, Possession of a controlled substance;

Christopher L. Robinson, Tyler, possession of a controlled substance;

Sealed, possession of a controlled substance;

Trent Edwin Faver, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance;

Sealed, failure to appear;

Jonathan M. Self, Rusk, credit card or debit card abuse and burglary of habitation;

John Alton Roycroft, Rusk, credit card or debit card abuse;

Severo Botello Reyes, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Ricardo Vasquez, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Ronald Sheppard, Lufkin, evading arrest with vehicle-habitual, unlawful possession of firearm by felon-habitual, theft of firearm-enhanced and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle-enhanced;

James Landers, Lufkin, evading arrest with a motor vehicle-enhanced;

Terrance M. Carter, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Terrance M. Carter, Jacksonville, injury to a child-enhanced and endangering a child-enhanced;

Jessica Wolf, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Chuck Dewayne May, Henderson, assault on a peace officer-enhanced;

Felix Briseno Jr., Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Marcus Cole Ford, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Rayford Wayne Gattis, San Augustine, possession of a controlled substance;

Brandon Rodgers, Jacksonville, failure to appear;

Sealed, failure to appear-enhanced;

Bruce Rivers, Rusk, attempted burglary of habitation;

Dexter Lynn Davis Jr., Jacksonville, two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony;

Jonathan L. Strickland, Jacksonville, assault/family violence and continuous family violence;

Avis Lynn Ortega, Troup, assault/family violence and continuous family violence;

Tracy D. Dudley, Shreveport, continuous family violence; and

Stacy Anderson, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a weapon and assault/family violence by occlusion.

