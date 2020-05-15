Granger Sanchez welcomed home with a surprise parade

Not many people can say that they were honored with a surprise parade in just their fourth week on planet earth.
Early Thursday afternoon CR 4215, normally a quiet thoroughfare on the east side of Jacksonville, came alive with the sounds of horns honking, sirens blaring and folks shouting out well wishes to Granger Up Sanchez, who arrived home earlier this week after spending the first three weeks of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Medical Center Dallas, after being born with a respiratory condition.
Approximately 30 vehicles — automobiles adorned with colorful balloons, filled with family members and well wishers, and commercial vehicles from some local businesses, joined Texas Department of Public Safety units and two shiny-red Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department trucks in the parade.
Granger took everything in while in the arms of his mother, Leah Sanchez, as dad, Bryan Sanchez, stood behind his wife and son, waving to the various units as they made their way past his family's home.
Leah and Bryan said that they are glad to have their son back home and that Granger is doing very well now.
NOTE:Granger's grandfather, Raymond Sanchez, said that he would like to thank Gas & Supply Co., Jacksonville Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Dept., Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Musick's Flower Shop, At Home Healthcare, Cherokee County Co-Op, Simmon's Woodworks, Super Gallo, Toni Mobley and all family and friends of the Sanchez and Mobley families, along with the neighborhood friends who made the day an unforgettable one.
