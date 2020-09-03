Applications are currently being accepted for municipal solid waste grants offered through ETCOG's Solid Waste program, with approximately $151,223 in funds to be allocated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to regional solid waste minimization efforts in East Texas.
Local governments and special districts may apply for funds by submitting an application to the East Texas Council of Governments by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. Entities from the ETCOG 14-county service area – which includes Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties – may apply.
Eligible applicants include public schools and school districts (excluding universities and other post-secondary educational institutions), cities, counties, general and special law districts (created under State law with the authority and responsibility for water quality protection or municipal solid waste management, to include river authorities).
According to the release, grant funding requests must be in support of the goals and objectives of the ETCOGRegional Solid Waste Management Plan. The purpose of the Plan is to provide guidelines for current and future solid waste management to local governments in the region.
Any projects proposed for funding under the FY 2021 program must first ensure that the implementation of that program will not place an existing private solid waste business at a competitive disadvantage.
Eligible project categories include:
• Local Enforcement – This category consists of projects which contribute to the prevention of illegal dumping. These projects may include programs to investigate illegal dumping problems, educate the public on illegal dumping laws, and prosecute violators. These programs may also include activities such as monitoring collection and transport through a manifest system to enforce laws pertaining to the illegal disposal of liquid wastes;
• Litter and Illegal Dumping Clean up and Community Collection Events
• Source Reduction and Recycling
• Local Solid Waste Management Plans
• Citizen’s Collection Stations and “Small” Registered Transfer Stations
• Household Hazardous Waste Management
• Technical Studies
• Educational and Training Projects. Educational components are encouraged under the other categories in order to better ensure public participation in projects; those educational components should be funded as part of those projects and not separately under this category. This category may include “stand-alone” educational projects dealing with a variety of solid waste management topics.
The Request for Applications (RFA) and FY 2021 application forms are available online athttps://www.etcog.org/solid-waste-grants. You may also request the documents by contacting Lisa Smith at (903) 218-6467 or by email at lisa.smith@etcog.org. The deadline for application submittal is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
