CHEROKEE COUNTY – The approval of a resolution and related agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a county transportation infrastructure grant program Tuesday by county leaders will put “a little extra boost” into road funds, said Kelly Traylor.
Traylor – the Precinct 1 Commissioner who headed a committee a few years ago to procure a similar grant from the state – said Cherokee County is eligible for a minimum of $341,644 this go-round.
“It's just extra money that's not coming out of local taxpayers' pockets (in that) we don't have to take money from our budget for fixing roads,” he said. “It's a little extra to boost what we normally do … any time we can get little boost, that's great.”
The previous allotment was split among the four precincts, he noted, adding that county leaders do not know when funds will be dispersed.
In other action, the court:
• Approved request from Chief Deputy David Womack to purchase his duty weapon for his retirement;
• Approved imposition of optional fees for Calendar Year 2021;
• Approved a lease agreement with Cables Strong Aircraft Holdings for Hanger No. 25;
• Approved new month-to-month rental agreement documents for the County Airport;
• Approved a CARES Act Grant Agreement through TxDOT Aviation; and
• Approved a consent agenda that included meeting minutes; reports from the county auditor and county treasurer; approval of Lots 1-3 Park Lake Subdivision in Block No. 30 of the Jose Pineda Grant Abstract No. 41, Cherokee County, Texas – No Roads; and authorizing payment of the bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
