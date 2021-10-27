Great Clips has joined the Jacksonville Chamber and to celebrate the occasion, the Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, Oct. 22.
Great Clips offers men’s, women’s and children’s haircuts, but do not perform any chemical services, according to salon manager Emilie Cox.
Great Clips will celebrate three years in business at the Jacksonville location in February 2022.
The salon, located at 1314 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville, can be contacted by calling (903) 505-3889.
For more information regarding services or hours of operation, visit greatclips.com.
