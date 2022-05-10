The city of Jacksonville declared Saturday’s Great Jacksonville Cleanup a success.
Over 300 bags of trash were collected by 115 volunteers. Among the volunteers were members of the National Honor Society chapters of Jacksonville High School and Cumberland Academy.
Residents made good use of the 14 rollaway dumpsters the city had located in a parking lot at the John Alexander Gym. Each was filled with trash, including old appliances, broken furniture and other household trash.
Marvin Mallard and Barnett Miles, both with Jacksonville Public and Community Services, assisted people with dumping trash into the rollaway dumpsters. They stated the area had been busy and they helped a lot of people.
“People are taking the opportunity to get rid of some stuff they’ve been waiting to get rid of,” said Marvin Mallard, with Jacksonville Public and Community Services.
Residents were also allowed to deliver up to nine cubic yards of trash and dump it at the landfill for free during the cleanup.
In addition to the trash collected, the city reported 12 large boxes of electronics and over 50 gallons of motor oil were amassed. Hundreds of tires were also reportedly brought in during the event. The city also reported 2,400 pounds were dropped off and shredded.
Thanks were extended by the city to all volunteers and to event sponsors on the city’s website and social media.
