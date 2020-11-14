Students from Jacksonville College participated in a volunteer workday at the Community Garden inside Nelly Crim Park, located at the corner of Myrtle Drive and Cherokee Trail in Jacksonville, Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The students, all part of Dr. Gerald Hawkins’ biology classes, assisted with planting vegetables and fruit trees and preparing no-till gardening beds for spring.
The purpose of the students’ visit was more than to simply volunteer. There is a plan to establish a garden at the college and the day of service at the park served as part of their education.
“We were studying photosynthesis and I thought that [school garden] would be ideal in getting these young people engaged,” Hawkins said. “They seemed really receptive to the idea.”
The students will be planting pansies in front of the chapel next week in a beautification project so work on the garden is likely to begin in late November.
Monica Horne, one of the Jacksonville College students who will participate in creating a school garden, helped create no-till gardening beds in preparation for spring planting at Nelly Crim Park. The no-till method used consisted of laying down layers of cardboard, potting soil and straw to a depth of approximately four inches, then watering the mix well.
“I thought it was kind of different because normally, whenever you plant, you dig into the ground,” Horne said. “This method, I feel is a lot better because it doesn’t disturb nature.”
The intent behind the community garden, which falls under the Em-food-power program of YOU! EMPOWER™, is to provide fresh produce to families in need and to educate individuals about gardening in order for them to become self-sufficient, according to Founder and Executive Director Sandra Fry.
“We want people to be able to learn, to see this as an acquired skill. You learn how to assemble beds, how to prepare your soil – without good soil, you can give it up. Planting, maintaining, harvesting, someone may take on a passion for it. They may even want to do it as an entrepreneurship. They may want to do it as a small business,” Fry said. “At the end of the day, everything we do is about training and developing people to become self-sustainable and to make a social impact as well as giving back to their community.”
The organization was founded in Nov. 2018, and has four core programs. Getting Ahead in a Just-Geeting-by-World, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Lead to Learn and EM-Food-POWER. The community garden was established Oct. 23, 2019.
According to Fry, the first projects at the garden were the same as those the college students were assisting with, planting winter greens.
“At that time we had three raised beds and we put in mostly greens,” Fry said. “In the spring and summer of 2020, volunteers planted tomatoes, green beans, squash, eggplant, okra, peppers, zucchini, purple hull peas and melons.
“It graduated to 12 raised beds, and going into 2021, we expect to have 12 more raised beds, so we will have 24 in all. Additionally, we are preparing two no-till ground sections and raised bed plots for spring 2021 planting.”
Produce from the garden is provided to volunteer workers, elderly, shut-ins, and women and families in need, not only in Jacksonville, but throughout Cherokee County.
“We want to, at this in-between stage, be able to serve up to 150 families,” Fry said. “Now that doesn't sound like a large number, but we’re talking families. It could be two people or eight people in one family.”
She further stated the organization hoped to serve up to 300 families within the next couple of years.
“It’s uplifting to be able to produce food,” Fry said. “It’s about independence and a self-sustainable lifestyle.”
YOU! EMPOWER depends upon the volunteer labor and monetary contributions from the public. The organization will host a month-long online fundraiser from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, donations are tax deductible.
To donate to the online fundraiser, visit donate.seedmoney.org/4921/the-community-garden-of-jacksonville.
YOU! EMPOWER maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by email, sandra.fry@hotmail.com, or phone, (903) 339-8605.
