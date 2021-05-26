UPDATE: The deadline to register for the Grill Friends series at the Troup library is May 28.
Summer is nearly here and that usually means people will soon be lighting up their barbecue pits.
To assist the novice or help the expert brush up on their knowledge, the Cameron J. Jarvis Library in Troup is hosting Grill Friends: Get the Facts, a Better Living for Texans program of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.
These informational sessions will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the community room on Tuesdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29.
The class, offered to adults, is free; one only needs to register to attend. A single registration covers all four sessions in this course.
Handouts, recipes, taste testings and cooking gadgets await those that attend.
The topics to be covered include:
• Session 1: Get the Facts on reading a nutrition label. This class will assist participants in assessing calories, serving sizes and the class will be instructed in how to create the ultimate burger.
• Session 2: Ge the Facts on Fat, or “Sprinkle, Slather, Soak and Drizzle.” In this class, rubs, marinades, vinaigrettes and sauces will be introduced. Participants will learn to be creative in making meats, veggies and even fruit taste better.
• Session 3: Get the Facts on Sodium. This class will encourage participants to be mindful of sodium, or salt, intake and side dishes for complimenting barbecue will be discussed.
• Session 4: Get the Facts on Sugar. Discussion will include the differences between added sugars and naturally occurring sugars. To wrap the series, grilled pizza will be considered along with how to make a healthy, or healthier, pizza with pizzazz.
To register for the Grill Friends course, register at the library or call (903) 842-3101.
For more information on the Better Living for Texans, the Smith County Extension Office youth programs or any Extension services, visit smith.agrilife.org/ or call the Smith County Extension Office at (903) 590-2980.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Better Living for Texans is a nutrition education program for adults and children. Throughout Smith County, The Better Living for Texans program helps people make healthy meals, improve their physical fitness, save money at the grocery store and grow their own foods and adopt better food safety through research-based lessons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.