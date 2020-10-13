Who will be named the grilling greats of Jacksonville? Find out whether the Jacksonville Fire Department or the Police Department has better barbecuing skills as they participate in the Hassell Cattle Grilling Games Saturday, Oct. 17.
“I live in Rusk, Texas, and I’ve known Randy Gorham for many years, the mayor in Jacksonville,” said Doug Hassell, owner of Hassell Cattle Company. “I called and visited with him about it and told him what we were wanting to do.”
After conferring with the city manager, it was decided the event would be held at the Lake Jacksonville Campgrounds.
“Having it out on Lake Jacksonville, there’s not a better location in Jacksonville to have something like this; beautiful backdrop, brings attention to our amenities that we have and obviously the exposure of the filming and the TV production of this,” said Greg Smith, Jacksonville City Manager.
Celebrity chefs for the competition are Gail Huesmann, Black Marlin in Port Aransas, and Stretch Rumaner, Grinders BBQ in Lenexa, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo. Both chefs have appeared on FoodNetwork.
The battle between the departments will begin with who gets to choose the celebrity chef to lead their team.
“They’re throwing axes at a target,” Hassell said. “Whoever gets closest to the bullseye gets to pick which celebrity chef they want to work with.”
Judges determining the winner include Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham, Brad Orrison of The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint and Bryan Crawford of Crawford’s Barbecue.
Only one team will walk away with bragging rights and an ultimate prize package that will include an outdoor kitchen area from Bull Grill, a smoker from Pit Barrel and a grill from Recteq, all of which are sponsors of the competition.
The Hassell Cattle Company is filming the event as a pilot which, if picked up, will allow the company to shoot an additional 12 episodes in other cities. Once edited, the film will appear on the social media sites of Hassell Cattle Company and other show sponsors which include City of Jacksonville, Bull Grills, Pit Barrel Cooker, Recteq, Crawford’s Barbecue Pit Products, B&B Charcoal, GrillGrate, Lonestar Barbeque Pro Shop & Gifts and Ozark River Manufacturing Company.
“It’s going to be fun to watch and fun to be a part of, plus you get to eat some good food and we’ll have a hospitality suite for VIP ticket-holders,” Hassell said. “Anytime you can get together with good people, good chefs and good food; it’s always a good time.”
VIP tickets to the filming cost $100 each and includes a sample dish and a vote for people’s choice.
The people’s choice winner will receive a trophy.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the winning team, according to Hassell.
The gate opens to ticket-holders from 11-11:45 a.m. and temperature checks will be conducted before entry. Attendees must also sign a release waiver before entering.
Hassell Cattle Company is located just outside Rusk and specializes in Wagyu beef.
To purchase tickets to Hassell Cattle Grilling Games, go online, hassellcattlecompany.com/pages/events. A link for ticket purchases is also included on the Hassell Cattle Company Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.