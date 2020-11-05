Preparations are underway for the 2021 Point-in-Time Homeless Count for Cherokee County. Taking the lead on the count this year is East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition in association with the Texas Homeless Network and volunteers from the community.
The count is held annually on a single day across the State of Texas in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas. Trained volunteers will count and survey individuals who are experiencing homelessness, whether sheltered or unsheltered in order to provide a "snapshot" of homelessness in Cherokee County. Here locally, the count will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on January 28, 2021. David Peters, Executive Director of East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition will conduct a training for volunteers on January, 16, 2021, and is looking for volunteers who have access to a smart phone or tablet and can spend a few hours talking to individuals experiencing homelessness to conduct a quick digital survey.
In addition to volunteers, donations for care bags are needed. Items being collected for the care bags are bottled water; pairs of socks (new); wash cloths; combs; snacks; bars of soap; shampoo and conditioner; toothbrushes and toothpaste; band aids; lotion and other misc. items. Warm blankets are always welcomed as well.
The care bags are given to those persons interviewed. Interested volunteers or individuals, businesses or organizations that want to contribute to the care bags should contact David Peters, (903) 571-1790 or by email at dpeters@shelteringarmscoalition.com.
East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition is a 501(c)(3) and donations are considered tax deductible.
