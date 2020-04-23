Beginning this Saturday, April 25, and every other Saturday, the HOPE Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet the nutritional needs of Cherokee County residents during the COVID-19 crisis. According to Ellann Johnson, Executive Director of HOPE, “we want to make sure we are available to those in need in our community who may not be able to make it to the food pantry during the week.” HOPE will continue the drive thru model of service for the food pantry, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the addition of the every other Saturday service. Prior to or at arrival at HOPE, clients are to call HOPE (903-586-7781) and then groceries can be picked up at curbside. Ms. Johnson stressed that the changes made to the way food distribution is being done is to protect staff, volunteers and clients. “It is our hope that anyone in Cherokee County who needs food is able to get it and adding the availability on Saturday will insure no one goes hungry in our community.”
Fresh produce is available on a first come, first serve basis at the front and back doors at HOPE. Clients are asked to practice social distancing when picking up produce. Clients who have other needs will be served by staff Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clients are to call HOPE and their calls will be directed to the appropriate staff member who will assist them.
The Kitchen of HOPE continues to serve meals to-go, Monday thru Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. According to Johnson, “typically HOPE had been serving around 60 hot meals a day but are now serving around 120”. She goes on to say that even though serving more meals and purchasing additional food places a strain on HOPE’s finances, the Board will continue to seek funds thru grants, fundraisers and donations to insure no one is turned away.”
Additional services at HOPE that have been modified during this time but continue, are the Clinic of HOPE which provides medical assistance at the time of appointment by phone and the Backpack program. Backpacks of food for the weekend are delivered to Eastside Elementary on Thursday for distribution during the regular drive-thru lunch distribution. Backpacks are available at this time on a first come, first serve basis as well. Ms. Johnson was happy to say “a generous donation was made to the Backpack program so that additional backpacks could be purchased.“
For those wishing to make a donation of food, drop offs can be made during business hours. Monetary donations can be made on the HOPE facebook page or the website http://hopecenter.info or may be dropped off during business hours as well.
Johnson expressed her gratitude to the community for their ongoing support of HOPE. A centralized Facebook Group with COVID-19 resources was created by HOPE and members of the community are encouraged to join and post on the page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/hope.COVID-19/. Ms. Johnson concludes “even if you can not contribute financially, thoughts and prayers are always excepted for our staff, volunteers, clients and community for safety and health”, adding that “we are stronger together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.