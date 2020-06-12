Habitat for Humanity seeking local and area veterans who need critical home repairs

TYLER — The Housing Assistance Council (HAC) has selected Habitat for Humanity of Smith County to receive a grant valued at $30,000, which is provided for by the HAC Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative.
The initiative is made possible through generous support from The Home Depot Foundation.
“We are pleased that Habitat for Humanity of Smith County continues to receive funding to help our veterans,” Jack Wilson, Habitat CEO, said. “Our veterans made so many sacrifices for our country and its great that there are organizations out there who have made these programs to allow our veterans to age safely in their own home.”
Veterans who reside in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, or Wood county are eligible to apply for assistance.
Renovations will help to make the veterans' homes accessible, healthy and safe.
These projects can include roof repairs, installing wheel chair ramps, installing floors that are level, as well as making modifications to bathrooms and kitchens.
Applications are available at smithcountyhabitat.org, or by calling (903) 595-6630.
