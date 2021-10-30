Thousands flocked to downtown Jacksonville Monday, Oct. 25, for the annual Trunk or Treat event, organized by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. Dressed in costume and with bags in hand, children visited the numerous booths set up by local businesses, churches and other organizations.
The Jacksonville Fire and Police Departments were among the over 50 groups handing out candy along Commerce and Main Streets, beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until all the candy was gone.
Boogie Butt productions provided entertainment throughout the family-friendly event that attracted an approximate 3,500 people.
Entry to the event was $1 per person or one canned good, benefiting local non-profit HOPE, Helping Others Pursue Enrichment. Canned goods received for the night totaled 262 items.
The Chamber considers this year’s event a success, according to Chamber President Peggy Renfro.
“This is a great opportunity for businesses to participate in a community event, dress up and enjoy and evening in downtown,” Renfro said.
The Alto Independent School District hosted the annual Fall Fest Tuesday, Oct. 26, with a variety of booths set up along the sidewalks and turkey legs sold from a food truck.
Children were offered a variety of activities including a cake walk, a corn toss, face painting and even a chance to “milk the cow.” Prizes at the different booths included pieces of candy, baked goods and two-liter sodas.
While these and other events have concluded, there is still plenty of fall fun planned throughout the weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Beacon of Light Church of Christ is hosting a fall festival, 2-4 p.m., at 1155 Corinth Rd in Jacksonville.
New Life United Pentecostal Church, 825 Bellaire St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a fall festival, 4-7 p.m., with games, a chili cook-off, dessert contest, s’mores, a bouncy house, face paint and music.
Brittany’s Elite Stars Competition Teams will host a fall festival, 6-9 p.m., at the KO Indoor Soccer Complex, located at 1028 CR 4209 in Jacksonville. The event is to feature face painting, cake walk, candy, games and a spooky maze. Wristbands cost $3 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a harvest fest 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event features games, candy, popcorn, a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house, slide and hay rides.
Costumes are welcome, although organizers request participants avoid ghoulish or scary costumes, reminding the public this is a family-friendly event. The donation of a canned good or dry food item is encouraged. Collected items from the food drive will go to HOPE-Jacksonville.
Peoples Church, 14089 US-79 E. in Jacksonville, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event 3-5 p.m. Area children are invited to come enjoy the themed trunks, lots of candy and music. Chick-fil-A will be present with a special treat, limit one per person while supplies last.
Coptoberfest will take place 6-8 p.m. in front of the Bullard Police Department. Police officers will be giving out treats and goodies.
