Searching for Halloween events for your little ghouls and goblins? Although the Trunk or Treats event usually held in downtown Jacksonville has been canceled, there are other family-friendly happenings to be enjoyed.
Alto is proceeding with their trick-or-treat event. From 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, trick-or-treaters can obtain candy treats in the downtown area.
The 16th Scare on the Square takes place in downtown Rusk Friday, Oct. 30. This year’s offering includes changes to meet Centers for Disease Control guidelines set forth in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Trick-or-treaters will need to follow a specified, one-way route beginning at Austin Bank on the corner of South Main Street and Fourth Street.
Heather Beck Photography, Rusk High School seniors and the Cherokee Civic Theatre are partnering to offer pictures with a Halloween backdrop to commemorate the event. Photos will be $10 each and proceeds go to the 2021 Senior Class Finale event.
Harmony Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a fall festival on Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., church and community members can enjoy a bounce house or hay ride, along with other offerings. Hot dogs and chili will also be served. The church is located at 250 County Road 2303, just off F.M. 23.
Apex Cinema offers Goonies and Escape Room as Halloween movie treats. The 9 p.m. showing can be enjoyed for $10 a ticket or a $15 combination ticket which also includes a large drink and popcorn. Part of the proceeds from the combination and ticket sales will benefit the Jacksonville High School 2021 prom.
The Centers for Disease Control advise individuals who may have COVID-19 or may have had contact with someone with COVID-19 not participate in in-person Halloween activities or in giving out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Lower-risk activities listed on the CDC website include carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them, decorating your house or living space, having a virtual Halloween costume contest or having a Halloween moving night with people you live with.
