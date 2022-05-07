The Troup Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet, aptly named Awards Fiesta as it took place May 5, with a mariachi band providing live music. The band consisted of students from Caldwell Arts Academy and was directed by Phil Rumbley, instrumental instructor.
Gary Hamilton was named the Lifetime Achievement recipient at the banquet. Ava Johnson made the announcement and, as Hamilton could not attend, presented the plaque to his daughter Mandy Zehren, of Bullard.
Hamilton graduated East Texas State University, now known as Texas A&M-Commerce. He began his education career in Union Grove before becoming a Troup Tiger for the 1972-1973 school year, according to Johnson. He continued to serve in Troup ISD until his retirement in 2006.
Hamilton taught at the high school, middle school and the alternative school. He served as one of the coaches for the 1973-1974 state championship football team and he also coached golf.
“He was not satisfied with just leaving those kids here. He got on the bus with them every morning and got off the bus with them every afternoon,” Johnson said. “He drove that silly bus for 26 years.”
Johnson remembered Hamilton as a caring and loving individual whom troubled kids would turn to for advice.
“It’s been said, a good coach can change a game. A great coach changes lives. Gary has changed many lives,” Johnson stated.
Zehren received the award on her father’s behalf and addressed the group.
“I just wanted to say thank you on his behalf. He loved coaching and teaching here in Troup and I’m proud to be his daughter,” she said.
Mayor Joe Carlyle was presented the Joe Layne Family Community Builder Award by the Chamber. As he is retiring from public office, he was also recognized by others for his service and commitment to the city. A flag which had been flown over the U.S. Capitol Building was presented on behalf of Louis Gohmert and a proclamation was given to Carlyle by Texas Rep. Cole Hefner.
Other 2022 Troup Chamber awards recipients included:
• Criss Sanders, Police Officer of the Year
• Dustin Rust, Volunteer Firefighter of the Year
• John Odom, Municipal Employee of the Year
• Amanda Byers, Paraprofessional of the Year
• Jane Hoffpauir, Middle School Teacher of the Year
• Chuck Boyd, High School Teacher of the Year
• Dorian Martin, Troup ISD Teacher of the Year
• Fielding Whichester, Citizen of the Year
• Waggener Electric, Business of the Year
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, serving as keynote speaker, offered five points for providing exceptional leadership in local government, which could also be applied to business.
• Stay in your lane. Do the tasks required of you and allow others to do theirs.
• Keep a steady course. Don’t allow criticism or circumstances to change your focus or direction.
• Remember that personal relationships are key to solving hard problems.
• Learn there are times not to wield your authority, but to offer grace and forgiveness instead.
• Remain true to your principles and learn to prioritize them.
“If you are faithful in the small things, God will give you opportunities to do great things for Him and for the kingdom,” Moran said. “I wish all of you the best.”
Numerous businesses donated items as door prizes, for which the Chamber was grateful.
A small cooler was donated by Whataburger, along with many Whataburger-branded items and a certificate for Whataburger food for a year. The cooler and its contents were auctioned off by Carlyle, garnering $600, which will be used to fund sesquicentennial celebratory activities.
The night was considered a success and had an estimated 180-190 people in attendance.
“Not only were we honoring our educators, city and fire department and police department excellent employees; we celebrated Joe Carlyle and what his service stands for,” said Suzanne Loudamy, Executive Director for the Troup Chamber. “Being involved in your community is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding things you can do.”
