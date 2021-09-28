A short flight from the Cherokee County Airport, KJSO, to a private landing strip on CR 4716 resulted in the hospitalization of pilot Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup.
Troopers responded to a reported plane crash five miles north of New Summerfield at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary report by investigators indicates the Cessna 182 single-engine plane being flown by Harrison was forced to land at a high speed due to a strong tailwind. The plane traveled through a barbwire fence before striking several trees.
Harrison was transported to UT-Health East Texas-Jacksonville in stable condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.