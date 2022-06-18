Opal Marguerite Harrington surpassed the century mark, celebrating her 101st birthday June 14.
Harrington was born in Homer, La. to Arthur Reginal Taylor and Connie Mae Jones. She attended school in Bloomberg, Texas, where she graduated high school as valedictorian.
She married James Brice Harrington on Nov. 30, 1940, in San Antonio and the couple had three offspring, James Brice Harrington, Jr., Linda Marceil Harrington Guillott and Abbie Gail Harrington Beasley.
Harrington raised her children in Houston and retired in Frankston in 1983.
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham attended a party given for Harrington on Tuesday. He presented Harrington with a certificate of recognition honoring her on her birthday.
