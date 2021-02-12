The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of east Texas. Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 36 degrees. Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across portions of east Texas through Saturday morning. Accumulations should remain very light, most likely with only a trace. However, this may still be enough to produce a very thin glaze of ice on exposed surfaces.
There is a slight chance of snow and sleet before noon on Sunday, Feb. 14. The day is expected to be cloudy with a high of 33 degrees and a 20% chance of precipitation. A much more significant winter storm is expected to begin late Sunday afternoon with sleet, snow and freezing rain possible. The low for Sunday night is expected to be around 17 degrees, with a 70% chance of precipitation.
As colder air arrives on Monday, Feb. 15, a gradual transition to all snow will occur. Snowfall accumulations of one to three inches is expected along with icing on roads.
Monday’s high temperature should be around 21 degrees with the low dipping to around 7 degrees overnight.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, should be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees. There is a 30% chance of snow after midnight with a low around 23 degrees.
Another round of potentially significant wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected on Wednesday, Feb. 17. There is a 70% chance of precipitation with a high temperature around 33 degrees. Wednesday night, the chances of precipitation decrease to 40% with a low around 25 degrees.
There is currently a 20% chance of snow showers for Thursday, Feb. 18. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.