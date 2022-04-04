Hazardous Weather Outlook in place for late tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for tonight and early Tuesday morning.
The watch covers portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma as well as east and northeast Texas.
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to develop this evening and move into the area. The storms will move eastward across the remainder of the area tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, according to the National Weather Service, but isolated tornadoes, along with large hail, are also possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall amounts could result in isolated flooding.
