At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on US-79 near CR 4301 in the city limits of New Summerfield. The accident claimed the lives of four individuals, including an infant girl.
The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, identified as Ronald Lewis Williams, 52, of Jacksonville, was traveling westbound on US 79 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed into the eastbound lane, striking head on a 2007 Saturn Relay that was towing a utility trailer.
The driver of the Impala, identified as Ronald Lewis Williams, 52, of Jacksonville, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Brenda Dominey and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
A passenger, identified as Ariana Lashell Richardson, 21, of Jacksonville, and an infant female passenger was also pronounced at the scene. Both were transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The driver of the Saturn, identified as Bobby G. Johnson, 83, of Sage, Ark., was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition.
Katherine June Johnson, 80, also of Sage, was pronounced at the scene by Dominey and taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The crash remains under investigation.
