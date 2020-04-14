With gyms closed due to COVID-19 concerns and more time to lounge and snack, being at home more may be having a greater impact on health for some people.
But officials and one Jacksonville resident say there are many ways to stay healthy while at home.
Clay Cheatham, of Jacksonville, said he exercises anywhere from 30 minutes to two-and-a-half hours a day to keep fit while he's at home more often.
“I've been doing lots of calisthenics, and I like to walk around at the park, as well as lift weights,” he said.
Cheatham said going to a gym is not necessary in order to stay healthy.
“There are so many forms of exercises that you can do at home, anything from a stationary bike to yoga to stretching to Pilates … to lifting weights in your home gym. There's so much that you can do, you just have to be a little bit more creative,” he said.
Gina Baxter, operations manager at UT Health East Texas Olympic Center in Tyler, agrees and said exercising at home “can be done, and it can be fun!”
Baxter advises that your exercise session should include all of the following:
Warm-up: This can be as simple as a five-minute walk around your house or outside. This is important to get your blood moving and prepare your body for your workout.
Cardiovascular exercise: Depending on your fitness level, you should aim for 20 to 30 minutes of some type of exercise that elevates your heart rate. This can be walking, swimming, jogging, jumping rope or following an exercise video. You want this to be as challenging as you can tolerate for the 20 to 30 minutes.
Resistance/strength training: Body weight exercises are a great way to get in some resistance training without needing a lot of fancy equipment. You can strength train at home with some light dumbbells or resistance bands if you have them. If you don’t have these things, try to find a few things around the house that can serve as weights, such as canned goods or empty gallon jugs filled with water – be creative! Bodyweight squats, traditional push-ups or wall push-ups, crunches and planks can all be done without extra equipment.
Try two to three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions of each exercise you choose to do. Just try not to do the same exercises two days in a row. On days when you don’t do your resistance training, you might focus on adding more time to your cardiovascular workout.
Flexibility: It’s important to stretch when your workout session is over. This can help you avoid injury and make you feel less stiff. Simple stretches that target each of the major muscle groups are best. Make sure you hold each stretch to the point of tension, not pain, for about 30 seconds. Breathe normally while stretching – don’t hold your breath. Yoga can serve as your flexibility component if you choose.
Cool down. A five-minute cool down is recommended at the end of your exercise session. Again, a simple slow walk to bring your heart rate back down is sufficient.
“There are numerous sites on the internet that can help you with your workouts. Just remember to work at a pace that is good for you,” Baxter said.
And when it comes to eating junk food or too many snacks, UT Health officials say it's also possible to eat healthy at home.
Here are a few tips provided by Marci Wright, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator at UT Health Tyler.
• Stock up on vegetables:
- Wrap your fresh vegetables in foil with some peppers and onions and garlic and place them on the grill with your meats
- Roast your fresh vegetables in the oven: (1) line a cookie sheet with foil (2) spread vegetables evenly on the cookie sheet (3) spray with cooking spray (4) sprinkle 1 teaspoon of garlic salt on top (5) roast at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes
- Steam frozen vegetables in the microwave – add a squeeze of lemon juice and a teaspoon of butter
• Use your slow cooker:
- Place frozen chicken breasts or pork chops in the slow cooker, and set on low for 6 to 8 hours. You may choose to add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt for flavor. Use leftovers for tacos the next day.
- Roast or pork tenderloin work great with peppers, onions, carrots and sliced potatoes. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours
• Wash and cut up fresh fruit the same day you bring it home from the store. Serve with meals or as a snacks. Freeze leftover fruit for use to make smoothies later.
• Blend 1/2 cup frozen fruit and 6 to 8 ounces light Greek yogurt together for a tasty breakfast smoothie.
• Eat a small handful of raw, unsalted nuts once daily as a snack for a healthy heart.
• With the kids at home, use this time to teach your children how to prepare healthy meals.
• Prepare extra food to freeze for later meals. Another option is to prepare extra food to help friends or family members in need. Call ahead of time to deliver the food, and be sure to practice social distancing when you drop off the food.
