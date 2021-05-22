The Jacksonville office of CASA of Trinity Valley recently hosted an appreciation luncheon for its volunteers. The event was open to the public and served as an opportunity for prospective volunteers to obtain information and ask questions. The group also took time to celebrate the 90th birthday of one volunteer, Barbara Hugghins.
Hugghins, who is also a member of the Cherokee County Child and Family Services Board, has a history of working with children. Besides her service on the CCCFSB, she was an associate pastor at First United Methodist Church participating in children’s ministries.
To her, serving in places that affect the lives of children is a calling.
Hugghins stated she loved working with the other CASA volunteers.
She also noted she found it interesting to have a voice at court, something that CASA workers stated new volunteers often found daunting, participating in court proceedings.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. These are volunteers who advocate for the best interests of a child who has been removed from his or her home.
“The legal process is intimidating, going to court for a kid, but we train you. We’re processing you leading into a hearing. We’re coaching you until you get your feet under you and then we’re there to support you at every step. Once you get comfortable, you take ownership,” said Keith Loper, Executive Director for CASA of Trinity Valley. “It’s serious business, but not scary business.”
Other concerns of prospective volunteers are the possible emotional trauma that may be experienced and the possibility of being in a dangerous situation.
Kim Johnson, a case-work supervisor, acknowledges emotional trauma can be a part of the work, but states volunteers make all the difference.
“That is a valid concern, but once you do it and you see you can make a forever life change, or help facilitate that for a child and make their life look totally different than it would have looked, it’s so fulfilling,” Johnson said. “It’s so worth it.”
Angela Raison, another case-work supervisor, noted the CASA volunteer on a particular case may be the only constant in the child’s life following the removal process until settlement of the case.
“A lot of times CASA is the only constant when kids are going through the scariest time maybe in their life. It’s a traumatic time for them going into the foster system and maybe going to a foster home and sometimes being split from their siblings,” Raiborn said.
Regarding the safety of volunteers, both Johnson and Raiborn stated CASA does not get involved until after a child is removed from the home and volunteers see the child in their foster placement homes. Only near the end of a case, if a parent has done everything to reunify the family, will a volunteer deal with a parent or parents. In that case, there is a six-month monitoring period once the child has been placed back in the home.
“It’s not in a crisis situation,” Johnson specified. “I’ve been doing it for 27 years and I haven’t ever been in a situation where I’ve ever felt threatened… I haven’t ever been physically, or even really verbally threatened. I think the people that we’re dealing with see us as an extension of the court, which we are. We work for the judge. I think there’s a level of respect given there.”
Raiborn said most people are relieved to discover they will not be involved until after the children are removed and they are not being placed in harm’s way or being asked to enter into dangerous situations.
“Anytime they’re uncomfortable, their supervisor will go with them,” Johnson added.
To become a volunteer, one must be at least 18 years of age, have no personal history with Child Protective Services and be able to pass a background check.
Johnson said they are looking for people who simply have a heart for children.
Volunteers will be trained on everything they need to know and will have a case-work supervisor at all times. Johnson said CASA volunteers receive a lot of support and encouragement as well as ongoing training.
Anyone who volunteers is asked to commit to a year, as that is the usual length of time for a case to be brought to a conclusion. Once the initial 30 hours of training is complete, a volunteer will spend approximately 10-12 hours each month on their case.
Volunteers are not assigned cases, but are given some information such as the number of children involved and their ages. They are then allowed to decide if they will accept a particular case.
“We definitely try to do everything we can to meet our volunteers where they're at and to make it a rich and fulfilling experience for them,” Johnson said.
Meeting them where they’re at could mean matching a volunteer with a child in a specific age group or with a case where there is only one child involved instead of siblings.
Due to having access to any records relating to the child or children in a case such as medical, legal or educational records; volunteers are required to sign a confidentiality agreement.
While the need for volunteers is ongoing, both Johnson and Raiborn agreed the demand has increased since the coronavirus pandemic.
The spread of the disease may have kept people from volunteering because they were uncomfortable going into the community and working with strangers. Unfortunately, the pandemic may have exacerbated problems in the home necessitating intervention, as the pair indicated the number of cases has gone up at the same time fewer people were volunteering.
COVID-19 precautions also eliminated many in-person meetings of church and civic group where CASA members would recruit volunteers. This limited their outreach and their ability to notify the community of their need.
For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact CASA of Trinity Valley at (903) 675-7070 or the Jacksonville satellite office at (903) 284-6245.
To schedule a speaker who can present the case for CASA, contact Kim Johnson at (903) 675-7070 or casakim@casaoftv.org.
