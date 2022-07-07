A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday across North and Central Texas. Locations in the Excessive Heat Warning are expected to see dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 and heat index values up to 112.
The National Weather Service urges residents to practice safety as the heat continues to intensify. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on the elderly or ill, and bring your pets indoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911 immediately.
