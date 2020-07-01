Heat Advisory in effect for Cherokee County

Scorching day time temperatures, along with oppressive humidity, have resulted in the National Weather Service in Shreveport issuing a Heat Advisory for a several counties in East Texas, including Cherokee.
Neighboring Smith, Angelina and Rusk counties are also under the advisory, which runs through 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
Some counties in southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana are covered in the advisory, which was effective at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Temperatures are forecast to top out in the mid-to-high 90s each day, with a heat index of 105-109 degrees expected.
The NWS advises that individuals taking part in outdoor activities, and those that are home-bound and do not have air conditioning or air circulation, could be stricken with heat-related illnesses.
Precautionary measures include drinking plenty of fluids before, during and after exposure to the heat. Stay in an air-conditioning when possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke such as a loss of perspiration. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor
work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
areas. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.