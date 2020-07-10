Heat Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Shreveport for a large portion of East Texas, including Cherokee County, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas and North Louisiana.
The advisory went into effect at 11 a.m. on Friday and will expire at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, along with high humidity, will set the stage for a heat index that could reach as high as 110 degrees, according to the NWS.
Those taking part in outdoor activities should take precautions, as well as those that are inside houses that are without air conditioning or circulating air.
