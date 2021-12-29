Last Tuesday, Dec. 21, marked the official start of winter. The National Fire Protection Association and American Red Cross strive to inform the public on safe practices for heating one’s home during cold weather.
Heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes and half of all home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January and February, according to the NFPA.
When it comes to heating equipment, the NFPA recommends installing wood burning stoves following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional do the installation. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
The NFPA also suggests maintaining carbon monoxide alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call the local fire department or gas company.
To be both warm and safe this winter, the Red Cross recommends the following:
• Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected and cleaned before another winter of use.
• If using a space heater, look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over. Place the heater on a level, hard and nonflammable surface in the home.
• Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.
• Portable heaters and fireplaces should never be left unattended. Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.
• Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
• Cut down on heating costs. Insulate the home by installing storm windows or covering the inside of windows with plastic to keep cold air out.
• Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
• Keep fire in your fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.
• Test batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
• Develop a fire escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.
The National Fire Protection Association adds this tip; always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacture, for fuel burning space heaters.
Nearly half of American families use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, fireplaces or wood/coal stoves to stay warm, according to the Red Cross. With these simple safety tips and precautions, most heating fires can be prevented.
For fire safety tips, checklists and fact sheets, visit redcross.org/fire.
For a full report on home heating fires or other related information, visit nfpa.org/News-and-Research.
